Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $509,000 Position in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Southport Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Southport Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Southport Acquisition by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 322,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Southport Acquisition Stock Performance

PORT stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Southport Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

