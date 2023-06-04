Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 41,213 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,213 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

