Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 4,028.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Nabors Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR opened at $96.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

