Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

