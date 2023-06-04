Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after acquiring an additional 118,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,887 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 3,250 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $53,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $979,696.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,432 shares of company stock valued at $273,600. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

BNL opened at $16.13 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

