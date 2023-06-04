Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $378,000 Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,964 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $20,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 776,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 485,917 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.34.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 132.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVT shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

