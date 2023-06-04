Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

NYSE FND opened at $94.17 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.