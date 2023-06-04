Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 13,227 Shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 1,419.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMAP opened at $10.52 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

