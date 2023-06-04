Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of JBGS opened at $14.61 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.