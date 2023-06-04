DA Davidson Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $94.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.09.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.51.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

