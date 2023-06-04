Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,947 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $100,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Money Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 25,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $133.01.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

