CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.64.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

