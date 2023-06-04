Cronos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.91 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $11.91 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

