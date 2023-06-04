Critical Review: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) & FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) and FLJ Group (NASDAQ:FLJ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invitation Homes and FLJ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $2.30 billion 9.19 $383.33 million $0.67 51.48 FLJ Group $91.70 million 0.71 $115.28 million N/A N/A

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than FLJ Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 9 8 0 2.47 FLJ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invitation Homes and FLJ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Invitation Homes currently has a consensus target price of $35.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than FLJ Group.

Risk and Volatility

Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLJ Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of FLJ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FLJ Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and FLJ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 17.88% 3.98% 2.21% FLJ Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invitation Homes beats FLJ Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About FLJ Group

FLJ Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. The company was formerly known as Q&K International Group Limited and changed its name to FLJ Group Limited in September 2022. FLJ Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

