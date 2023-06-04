Critical Comparison: Getty Images (GETY) vs. Its Rivals

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Getty Images to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.19% -168.69% -6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -17.63 Getty Images Competitors $12.91 billion $82.59 million -19.62

This table compares Getty Images and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Getty Images’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getty Images and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 795 4800 10202 261 2.62

Getty Images currently has a consensus target price of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 46.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.31%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Getty Images competitors beat Getty Images on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Getty Images

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.