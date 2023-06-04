Cresta Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,920 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up approximately 2.0% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in International Bancshares by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 283,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.98.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

