Cresta Advisors Ltd. Acquires 110 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Markel makes up 0.4% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Markel by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,325,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,715,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded up $31.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,362.18. 43,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,114. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,458.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,330.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

