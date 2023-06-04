Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,209,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

