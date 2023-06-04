Creditcoin Market Cap Hits $68.40 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $68.40 million and $17.91 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000751 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008197 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

