Credit Acceptance Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $12.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $12.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $49.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $14.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $66.23 EPS.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $475.19 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $617.44. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.76 EPS.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,743,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,275 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

