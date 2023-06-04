Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1,276.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.