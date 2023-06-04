Cowen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,246,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 264,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 168,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,451. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

