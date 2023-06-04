Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Elliott Opportunity II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,968,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

Shares of EOCW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

