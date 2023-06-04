Cowen Investment Management LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 197,850 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:PFDR traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 680,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,775. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

