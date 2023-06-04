Cowen Investment Management LLC Invests $209,000 in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Energy Vault by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth $21,416,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $5,474,000. First Washington CORP bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $2,857,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,245.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,101,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $337.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.12.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

