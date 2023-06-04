Cowen Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,100. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 147,081 shares valued at $10,873,164. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.