Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.66-$12.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.89.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $356.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.16. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total transaction of $414,084.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.