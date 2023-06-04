Contrasting Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of American Assets Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shaftesbury Capital and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust 11.45% 4.13% 1.63%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaftesbury Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Assets Trust $422.65 million 2.81 $55.88 million $0.82 23.89

This table compares Shaftesbury Capital and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Shaftesbury Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shaftesbury Capital and American Assets Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaftesbury Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Assets Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than Shaftesbury Capital.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Shaftesbury Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space. The Retail segment includes rental of retail space. The Multifamily segment includes rental of apartments. The Mixed-Use segment includes rental of retail space and other tenant services. The company was founded on July 16, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

