Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) PT Lowered to $42.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $218,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,107.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

