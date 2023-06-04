Comparing FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FIGS and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 2 3 6 0 2.36 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

FIGS presently has a consensus price target of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Lanvin Group has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than FIGS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of FIGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

FIGS has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 2.75% 7.06% 5.56% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Lanvin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $505.83 million 2.80 $21.19 million $0.08 106.01 Lanvin Group $445.02 million 1.49 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.33

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FIGS beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

