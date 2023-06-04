Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

