Coinmetro Token (XCM) Tops One Day Volume of $387.62

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $195.23 million and $387.62 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,071.23 or 1.00022724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64258961 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $857.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinmetro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.