ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

