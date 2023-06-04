Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

