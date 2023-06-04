Citigroup Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $88.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

