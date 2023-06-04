Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $180.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

