Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.