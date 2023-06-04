CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys £33,305.55 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 30,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($41,158.61).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde purchased 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($123.58).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($16,905.59).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($43,672.76).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,160.16).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,565.00).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,713.30).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($29,807.22).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,283.24).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,472.57).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,346.52).

Shares of CNIC stock opened at GBX 113.60 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11,360.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.92. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($1.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

