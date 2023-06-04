CEEK VR One Day Volume Reaches $21.38 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $62.82 million and $21.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,215.31 or 1.00035229 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07332046 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,848,389.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

