Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.54%.

Insider Transactions at Cass Information Systems

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $42,162.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $42,162.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $765,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,516 shares of company stock valued at $90,865. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

