Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

CARM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Carisma Therapeutics Price Performance

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.81. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $19.30.

Institutional Trading of Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies. It offers chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages, a cell therapy platform focusing on the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded by Michael Klichinsky and Saar Gill in 2016 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

