Cardano (ADA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $131.66 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion and approximately $131.66 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.75 or 0.06982113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,842,779,603 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,122,174 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

