Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.40-$6.40 EPS.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,335. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

