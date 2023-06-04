Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

