Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.