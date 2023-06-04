Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Caleres also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.92 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of CAL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 854,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,614. Caleres has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

