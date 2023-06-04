BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 424.11% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,986,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRP by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BRP by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 378,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 192,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

