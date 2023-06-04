Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.35

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.35.

TWM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31. The company has a market cap of C$386.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$711.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.00 million. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1213389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.