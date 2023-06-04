Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $3.42

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.33. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,833 shares during the period.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.