Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Target Price at $357.86

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.13.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,908. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $345.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.13.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.